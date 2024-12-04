Punjab CM Mann dedicates plaza housing Bhagat Singh's statue in Mohali to masses

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the 'Nishaan-e-Inquilaab' plaza in Mohali, which houses a bronze statue of Bhagat Singh, will inspire youngsters for selfless service to the nation by perpetuating the life and philosophy of the legendary martyr.

Addressing a gathering after dedicating to people the plaza housing a 30 feet tall bronze statue of Bhagat Singh on the airport road in Mohali, Mann said the legendary martyr should be remembered at every moment, and not just on his martyrdom day (March 23) or birth anniversary (September 28).

The plaza built at a cost of Rs 5 crore will inspire the younger generations to follow the footsteps of the great martyr and serve the country zealously, the chief minister said.

Mann also expressed hope that the plaza will act as a lighthouse for the visitors coming from different parts of the country and abroad by apprising them about the role of Bhagat Singh.

"Due to the efforts of the state government, the Mohali airport has been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Mann also claimed that none of the previous governments bothered to name the airport after the great martyr, and it was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which accorded top priority to it soon after assuming charge.

Naming airports, universities and other institutions after iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy, he said.

The state government is committed to fulfil every dream of Bhagat Singh and carve out a harmonious and egalitarian society, the chief minister added, noting that the hero of India's freedom struggle sacrificed his life at a young age to free the country from the clutches of British rule. PTI SUN ARI