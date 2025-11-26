Punjab CM Mann disburses Rs 377 cr compensation for damaged houses due to floods

Dera Baba Nanak, Nov 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday disbursed compensation amounting to Rs 377 crore to more than 30,000 families whose houses were damaged during the recent floods.

Addressing a gathering here, the CM said the unprecedented floods had caused immense hardship to the people of Punjab and the pain suffered by affected families was beyond words.

Mann said during his visits to the flood-hit areas, he had personally witnessed the suffering of the people. He said that the state government had assured the flood victims that they were firmly standing with every affected family in this hour of distress.

Mann said that it was the bounden duty of any sensitive government to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people during difficult times and that his government would leave no stone unturned to support the flood-affected households.

Punjab saw one of its worst flood disasters in decades in August and September with the worst-affected districts being Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran.

Mann said the state government had already begun payment of enhanced compensation at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss during the floods, adding that it is the highest compensation given by any government in the country.

He further said the government was also rolling out a comprehensive rehabilitation package for house damage, under which Rs 1.20 lakh per fully damaged house is being provided to affected families.

Mann informed that out of nearly 30,000 houses reported damaged across Punjab during the floods, 8,056 houses pertain to Gurdaspur district alone.

The CM said compensation amounting to Rs 377 crore is being distributed on Wednesday to the affected families, ensuring that they can rebuild their homes with dignity.

He further explained that the state government has already released Rs 70,000 as the first instalment to each eligible household for house reconstruction, while the remaining amount is being disbursed in two additional installments so that work can progress smoothly.

To further support reconstruction, Mann announced that under the MGNREGA, 90 days of wage employment was provided to beneficiaries for rebuilding their homes.

He said these 90 days of employment are in addition to the grant of Rs 1.20 lakh for each fully damaged house, thereby ensuring both financial assistance and livelihood support for affected families.

He said despite the widespread damage caused by the floods, Punjab had contributed nearly 150 lakh tonnes of paddy to the national pool, once again fulfilling its responsibility as the food bowl of the country.

Mann pointed out that the state suffered losses to the tune of around Rs 13,500 crore due to the floods and reiterated his strong demand that the Union government should immediately release the Rs 1,600 crore relief package that had been publicly announced earlier.

He alleged that withholding of the promised assistance amounted to yet another "jumla" with the people and slammed the government for step-motherly treatment being meted out to Punjab.

On the political front, Mann also launched a sharp attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal, accusing its leadership of running politics on a narrow family-centric agenda.

He said the people of the state are now standing firmly with policies that ensure development, justice and dignity for every section of society.

The Akali Dal's agenda revolves only around four key points -- "mera putt (son), mera bhatija (nephew), mera saala, mera jija (brothers-in-laws)" and that they have no real programme for the people, Mann said. PTI CHS SKY SKY