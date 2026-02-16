Punjab CM Mann discharged from hospital, to attend Moga event

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis hospital in Mohali on Monday, a day after he was hospitalised after he experienced exhaustion.

Before he was discharged, Mann in a post on X said, "A massive rally is being held today by the Aam Aadmi Party at Killi Chahlan village near Moga... See you there, friends." The AAP government is holding a state-level event on its ongoing anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' in Moga.

The event will be attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, state cabinet ministers and other party leaders.

Mann was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a check-up on Sunday after he experienced exhaustion.

The hospital authorities, however, had said Mann's condition was stable. The hospital had also said that all vital parameters of the CM were stable and within normal limits.

On Sunday, Mann was brought to Mohali from Sangrur after he felt unwell. Mann, along with Kejriwal, had paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Sangrur's Dhuri on the occasion of Mahashivratri.