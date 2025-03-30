Punjab CM Mann exhorts people to become integral part of anti-drugs campaign

Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday sought active support and cooperation from the state's residents in transforming the ongoing campaign against drugs into a mass movement.

In an audio message, the chief minister said the Punjab government recently launched a major crackdown against the menace in the form of Yudh Nasheyan Virudh.

The curse of drugs spread its tentacles "due to the open patronisation of previous regimes", a statement quoted Mann as saying.

The chief minister, however, said his government had started a crusade to make a drugs-free Punjab, for which no stone was being left unturned.

This war can be only won with the public's proactive support, he added.

Mann said the state government had started a WhatsApp helpline -- 9779100200 -- and asked people to share information related to drug smugglers operating in their areas or city through it.

The chief minister pledged that the informant's identity would be kept secret.

