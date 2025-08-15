Punjab CM Mann exhorts people to follow footsteps of Sufi Saint Baba Sheikh Farid

Faridkot, Aug 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday paid obeisance at Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid and urged people to follow the footsteps of the revered Sufi saint.
Paying floral tributes to Baba Sheikh Farid, the CM described him as one of the greatest spiritual ambassadors, a poet-prophet, and the founder of the Sufi tradition in India.
He said Baba Farid is regarded as the father of Punjabi poetry, and his philosophy -- centred on love, compassion, equality, humility, brotherhood, and freedom -- remains timeless and universally relevant.
The CM emphasised that the Guru Granth Sahib is a cosmopolitan scripture representing all faiths and is a vast repository of knowledge and wisdom, serving as a guiding light for all of humanity. PTI CHS MNK MNK