Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed grief over the deaths of several Indians in a fire in a building in Kuwait.

Forty-two of 49 people killed in the fire at the Al-Mangaf building in Kuwait are learnt to be Indians, officials have said.

In a statement, Mann described the loss of lives as tragic.

The unfortunate incident has resulted in the loss of several precious lives, he said. PTI CHS SZM