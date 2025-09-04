Punjab CM Mann falls sick, Kejriwal inquires about his health

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who fell sick on Thursday, before their scheduled visit to flood-hit areas of the state.

According to sources, Mann was learnt to be down with fever. Kejriwal met him at the Punjab chief minister's official residence.

The AAP national convener later visited flood-hit areas at Sultanpur Lodhi in the Kapurthala district and took stock of the relief work being carried out in the state and interacted with the affected people.

Kejriwal arrived in Punjab on Wednesday evening.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are a result of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, flowing at spate due to heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional heavy rains in Punjab have intensified the flooding situation, aggravating the challenges faced by residents.

The deluge has claimed 37 lives so far and impacted over 3.55 lakh people. Crops over 1.75 lakh hectares of land have perished in the floods, officials stated.