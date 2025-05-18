Punjab CM Mann felicitates class 10,12 toppers

Chandigarh, May 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the "marvellous" results of classes 10 and 12 reflect progress of the state towards becoming 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab).

He made the remarks at an event where he felicitated students who secured top positions in the exams conducted by the Punjab School Education Board.

Mann said it's the state government's "revolutionary" changes in the education sector that produced such results.

It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that students in rural areas have done exceptionally well with the pass percentage of these schools at 96.09 per cent, he said.

The pass percentage in the urban schools has been around 94 per cent, which is unprecedented, he added.

Mann said it is heartening to see that around 1,000 high secondary schools out of a total of 3,840 scored 100 per cent marks.

Such is the impact of the education revolution in the state that most of the toppers in board exams are from small and far-flung villages, he said in an official statement.

Mann said 26 of these students are budding sportspersons.

The CM praised the teachers as the unsung heroes for their hard work and perseverance. He also pointed out that the girls outscored the boys. PTI CHS VN VN