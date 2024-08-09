Punjab CM Mann felicitates Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday felicitated Olympic medal winner shooter Manu Bhaker, who called on him at his official residence.

Bhaker won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event. Combined with Sarabjot Singh, Bhaker also won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal at the Olympic Games.

Bhaker is the first Indian athlete in the post-Independence era to win two medals in a single Olympic Games.

Mann congratulated Bhaker and her family for her rare achievement in the Paris Olympics.

In a statement, Mann said by bagging two medals in the shooting events at Paris, Manu made the entire country proud.

The ace shooter has emerged as a youth icon who will always inspire the budding players for bringing laurels for the country in national and international events, he said.

Mann also apprised the young player about the sports policy of his government, which aims at giving fillip to sporting activity in the state.

He said this is the need of the hour to channelise the unbounded energy of the youth on one hand and to wean them away from the menace of drugs on the other.

Mann also lauded the Indian players, especially from states of Punjab and Haryana, who have won medals for the county in various events.

Meanwhile, Bhaker expressed gratitude to the chief minister for sparing his valuable time to meet and felicitate her.