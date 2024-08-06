Punjab CM Mann gives clarion call for turning plantation drive into mass movement

Hoshiarpur, Aug 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday gave a clarion call to people for transforming the plantation drive into a mass movement for checking environmental pollution on one hand and enhancing the state's green cover on other.

Addressing the gathering during a state level function to mark 'Van Mahautsav' here, the chief minister said this is a unique initiative aimed at enhancing the green cover across the state.

Highlighting severe environmental damage caused by deforestation, Mann said by reckless cutting of trees, human beings have created havoc with nature.

"Owing to this only, we are witnessing a lot of natural fury across the country," said Mann, adding the only solution for this is to plant more and more trees.

Mann also appealed to the farmers, who get free electricity to plant at least four saplings around their tubewells.

He said this is currently a suggestion, but a law can also be enacted in this regard if needed.

The chief minister said when he assumed the charge of office, only 21 per cent of canal water was being used for irrigation.

"It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that today 72 per cent of the canal water is being used for irrigation purposes," he added.

Mann said a new kandi canal is being constructed which is likely to benefit 11,000 acres of land.

Touching another issue, Mann slammed the BJP-led Central government for putting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail by registering a "false" case.

"You may arrest him but how will you imprison his thinking," he said.

Mann asserted that the "dictatorial rule" against people could not last forever as he cited the example of neighbouring country Bangladesh, which has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

"When people awake, you must have seen in Bangladesh yesterday. (The Bangladesh PM) had to flee in half-an-hour. People took away chickens and ducks from the (Bangladesh) PM's residence," Mann said.

"It is a very big lesson. Stay in touch with the public and work for them," he added.

Mann said Punjab is the country's first state to launch the carbon credit scheme to preserve the environment and check global warming.

He said this project has been launched in the state with the help of TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) and as pilot project 3,686 farmers from across the state will be disbursed Rs 45 crore in four instalments.

Mann also distributed cheques worth Rs 1.75 crore to 818 farmers of the Hoshiarpur district as first instalment of this ambitious scheme. PTI COR CHS AS AS