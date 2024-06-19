Punjab CM Mann holds meeting with leaders of Gurdaspur, Khadoor Sahib constituencies

Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a meeting with the party's contestants from the state's Gurdaspur and Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituencies and asked them focus on people's problems.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Gurdaspur candidate Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi and Khadoor Sahib nominee Laljit Singh Bhullar lost the recently concluded general election During the meeting, Mann directed them both to pay special attention to the development work in their areas and hear people's complaints at the grassroots level, according to a party release.

Mann thanked the AAP workers for their "hard work and dedication" during the elections and called them the backbone of the party.

Since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, Mann has been meeting party leaders to take feedback from them.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress dealt a blow to the ruling AAP and the rival parties BJP and SAD, winning seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seat. Two Independents registered a surprise victory.

The AAP clinched three seats -- Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal could win only one seat and the BJP drew a blank in the border state.