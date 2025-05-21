Punjab CM Mann inaugurates facilitation centre in Dhuri

Dhuri, May 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday inaugurated a facilitation centre here to ensure effective, transparent, and accessible governance for the residents of the Dhuri assembly constituency.

Mann said it will act as a single window system for residents of the Dhuri constituency to access all government services under one roof.

He added the initiative aims to bridge the gap between public and government offices, increase transparency, improve access to data and its analysis for the residents of Dhuri constituency and ensure quicker redressal of citizen grievances.

Mann said this will promote more citizen-centric governance, build public trust, and enhance service delivery.

The centre has been established at a cost of Rs 1.21 crore, and features six counters and a reception desk.

He said it also includes a meeting-cum-conference hall, and the primary objective is to improve coordination between public and government offices.

He emphasised that it will help in the timely resolution of public issues, and a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer will be in charge of the centre.

The officer will oversee the delivery of services and monitor development projects in the area, Mann said.

Representatives from various departments -- including health, revenue, social security, police, and administration -- will be present at the centre.

The Punjab government currently provides 443 services through service centres, and this new facility will help people access those services more easily.

He further mentioned that forms for pension schemes, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Ashirwad scheme, labour cards, Aadhaar card updates, and more will be filled and processed here.

One of the key features of the centre, the chief minister said, is that citizens will no longer need to visit multiple offices repeatedly. Instead, the centre will follow up with the respective departments until the task is completed, he said.

Mann also said the state government is committed to ensuring the holistic development of villages and is leaving no stone unturned in this noble cause.

Addressing a gathering after reviewing ongoing development works in the villages of Ghanouri Kalan, Ghanour Khurd, Kataron, and Changali, Mann said various government departments are working in coordination with each other for the welfare of the rural population.

The CM said Dhuri will be developed as a model city through holistic development, backed by adequate funding.

He said the city will soon be equipped with world-class healthcare and educational facilities, improved roads, clean ponds, water recharging systems, and canal water irrigation. PTI CHS SKY SKY