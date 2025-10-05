Punjab CM Mann inaugurates memorial to Baba Jiwan Singh at Sri Anandpur Sahib

Sri Anandpur Sahib, Oct 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday inaugurated a state-of-the-art memorial to Sikh martyr Baba Jiwan Singh, built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, according to a statement.

The chief minister bowed his head before Bhai Jiwan Singh, who attained martyrdom fighting against Mughal soldiers in the historic Battle of Chamkaur Sahib.

He said that on the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa, five galleries dedicated to humanity are being inaugurated in memory of Baba Jiwan Singh.

Mann said the design of the memorial was prepared by the architecture wing of Guru Nanak Dev University.

An official release quoting Mann said the memorial has been completed in two phases.

In the first phase, the construction of the main building was completed and inaugurated in February 2024. In the second phase, the five galleries built within the two wings of the building were dedicated on Sunday.

The museum will showcase the life and sacrifice of the legendary Sikh warrior Baba Jiwan Singh in a befitting manner, he stated.

Visitors will receive information about the memorial through models and videos displayed at the entrance, he said.

The first gallery provides information about the Sikh Gurus and illustrates how Baba Jiwan Singh's ancestors had been spiritually connected with them from the beginning.

He said modern technology has been used to bring history to life. The second gallery portrays the marriage of Baba Jiwan Singh's parents, his birth, and his family's ancestral lineage.

Mann said the third gallery depicts the persecution of the Kashmiri Pandits, their plea to Guru Tegh Bahadur, his departure from Sri Anandpur Sahib for martyrdom, and Baba Jiwan Singh's early life and education.

It also features an audio-visual presentation of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom at Chandni Chowk and a recreated scene showing Bhai Jaita bringing back the Guru's severed head, he said.

The fourth gallery, Mann said, displays — through paintings and multimedia — the moment Baba Jiwan Singh presented the sacred head of the ninth Guru to the young Guru Gobind Singh, after which he was conferred the title 'Rangretta Guru Ka Beta'.

Mann said the arduous journey of Baba Jiwan Singh to bring back the Guru's head to Kiratpur Sahib from Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib, Delhi, will also inspire younger generations towards selfless service.

This gallery also showcases Baba Jiwan Singh's role as the first drummer, his marriage, the creation of the Khalsa, and his bravery in various battles.