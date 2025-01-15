Punjab CM Mann inaugurates palace hotel in Patiala, says will promote destination wedding tourism

Patiala, Jan 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday inaugurated 'Ran Baas', the state's first luxury palace hotel, at Qila Mubarak here and said the initiative will encourage destination wedding tourism in the state.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, the aesthetically designed hotel has been built under public-private partnership model and will set a new benchmark in comfort and hospitality.

Mann said that Ran Baas, earlier a guesthouse located in 18th-century Qila Mubarak complex in the erstwhile royal state of Patiala, has been restored as Punjab's first luxury palace hotel, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary luxury.

The hotel will be a favourite place for destination weddings and other events, Mann was quoted as saying in the statement.

Advertisment

The hotel will give a big boost to the tourism sector in the state in general and the 'royal' city of Patiala in particular, he said, adding it is a reflection of the glorious cultural heritage of the state.

Mann expressed the state government's commitment to making Punjab a leading tourist destination in the country through such projects.

Ran Baas offers 35 suites, a range of dining and wellness amenities and curated immersive experiences for modern travellers, the statement said.

Advertisment

The CM said the palace hotel and the larger fort boast of an enduring, eclectic legacy steeped in royal culture from the celebratory traditions of Patiala to the architectural character of the palace itself.

The majestic fort is a key landmark in India's history and a remarkable example of the synthesis between late Mughal and Rajasthani architectural styles, reflecting a rich cultural heritage, he said.

Mann expressed hope that this prestigious project will drive tourism, create opportunities for local businesses and showcase Patiala's rich cultural identity and heritage to attract global travellers.

Advertisment

He said the hotel blends the old with the new, merging late Mughal, Rajput, Sikh, and colonial styles while preserving the architectural integrity of Punjab's rich heritage, according to the statement.

The CM also said areas around Chohal Dam, Ranjit Sagar Dam, and Shahpur Kandi Dam in the state are being developed as tourist destinations.

He said the state government has land in other states like Goa, Rajasthan (Jaipur), and Himachal Pradesh (McLeodganj) which will be developed in coming days.

Advertisment

The previous governments used to sell the prime properties of Punjab to their close friends but now a reverse trend is being witnessed as the state government is developing these sites, he said. PTI CHS KVK KVK