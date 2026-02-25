Punjab CM Mann inaugurates reconstruction of Ferozepur feeder canal

Makhu (Punjab), Feb 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the reconstruction and relining of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal at Makhu, terming it a major step towards strengthening irrigation in the Malwa region.

The chief minister said the Rs 180 crore project has increased the canal's carrying capacity from 11,192 cusecs to 13,873 cusecs, an increase of 2,681 cusecs.

The canal's depth has been increased from 18 feet to 21 feet and width from 163 feet to 180 feet.

Mann said the canal, originating from the Harike Headworks, is considered the lifeline of the Malwa region and will benefit four districts ' Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka.

He said 14 blocks in these districts will benefit from the project and irrigation water will now reach about 6.45 lakh hectares.

He claimed that earlier canal water reached only 21 per cent of Punjab's fields, but under the present government it now reaches 68 per cent, and the target is to increase it to 85 per cent by the coming paddy season.

The Punjab chief minister said 6,900 km of watercourses have been revived to ensure water supply at the tail ends.

Mann said the canal was constructed in 1952 and alleged that previous governments did not undertake concrete lining or increase its capacity in the past 74 years.

He said the state government has spent Rs 6,500 crore to rejuvenate the canal system and 1,365 villages are now receiving canal water for the first time.

Reiterating his stand on water sharing, Mann said Punjab has no surplus water to share with any other state and not even a single drop will be allowed to go outside.

On the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) issue, he reiterated that Punjab's interests are paramount.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, he accused the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal of betraying Punjab's interests by signing water-sharing agreements in the past.

Mann also criticised the Akali Dal, saying a party that cannot find 11 members for a committee cannot dream of winning 117 Assembly seats.

The CM said the state government is committed to the welfare of border residents and informed that the Centre has given in-principle approval to shift the border fence closer to the International Border to facilitate cultivation of farmland beyond the fencing.

Highlighting other initiatives, Mann said over 90 per cent households are receiving free power and farmers are being supplied electricity during daytime.

He added that 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family.

The chief minister also said more than 63,000 government jobs have been provided without bribery or recommendation and reiterated the government's commitment to eliminate the drug menace through its ongoing anti-drug campaign.