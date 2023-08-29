Punjab CM Mann inaugurates sports event 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' in Bathinda

Bathinda, aug 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' sports event here, saying this will act as a catalyst to restore the glory of the state in sports.

This is an initiative of the state government to channel the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive direction, he told a gathering.

Slamming previous governments in the state, Mann said his predecessors had never paid attention towards promoting sports due to which Punjab lagged behind in this area.

In an apparent reference to Manpreet Singh Badal, the chief minister said a former finance minister was from this region and his rhetoric of an empty exchequer ruined the state. The same finances are now being used for the wellbeing of every strata of society, Mann said. He also said nine players of the Indian Hockey squad from Punjab will soon be given jobs. Hurdles have been removed and they will be given jobs according to their eligibility, Mann said.

On the suspension of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the United World Wrestling, Mann said when reins of sports goes in the wrong hands, it adversely affects it. The unfortunate controversy over the wrestling federation in the country is proof of that, he said.

The Asian Championship was also moved out of the country due to a controversy surrounding the outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexually abusing several women wrestlers.

Mann said Punjab will never see such controversies as sports is a top priority of his government.

On the second edition of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian', the chief minister said this year, 35 competitions will be held in eight age groups. For the first time rugby, cycling, horse riding, wushu, shooting and volleyball have been introduced in the games, he said.

Giving details of the event, he said as part of this sporting extravaganza, block level games will be held from August 31 to September 9.

Likewise, he said, district level competitions will be held from September 26 to October 5 and the state level competitions will be held from October 10 to 25.

Mann asserted that these games will also help the state government to identify players for national and international events. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB