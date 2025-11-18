Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal attend 'Kirtan Darbar' in Srinagar Gurdwara

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday joined the 'Sangat' in a 'Kirtan Darbar' at a Gurdwara in Srinagar organised by the state government to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The 'Sangat' was held at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal exhorted the people to follow Guru Ji's universal message of love, secularism, religious tolerance, freedom of faith and peaceful co-existence.

Terming it an occasion to spread the message of Guru Sahib's supreme sacrifice for the sake of humanity and religious freedom, he said that the life and philosophy of the ninth Sikh Guru remain a beacon of inspiration for the world, according to a government statement.

Kejriwal further said that the Punjab government had made elaborate arrangements to commemorate this mega event in a befitting manner.

He further said that Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib made the supreme sacrifice to protect the religious rights of humanity and set an example for the world.

He called upon the people to follow the path of righteousness in the true tradition of humanity, as propagated by the Guru Sahib.

Kejriwal said Guru Tegh Bahadur laid down his life in Delhi to protect human rights and religious freedom, a sacrifice unmatched in world history.

The ninth Sikh Guru was a true symbol of secularism, unity and universal brotherhood, he said, adding that Guru Sahib's life and philosophy continue to serve as a beacon of light for all humanity.

He said the core objective of these events is to educate people about the Guru's philosophy, his life of sacrifice and the eternal message of peace and humanity that continues to inspire millions across the globe.

Kejriwal said Guru Tegh Bahadur raised his voice for the protection of religious freedom and was martyred in 1675 at Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

Pandits of Kashmir, seeking protection for their faith, came to Guru Tegh Bahadur for help. He said that despite several offers from the erstwhile rulers, the Guru refused to bow before tyranny and chose the path of martyrdom to defend freedom of religion.

Kejriwal said Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered across the world as the first martyr who sacrificed his life for the protection of human rights.

CM Mann said Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice for the protection of faith and righteousness transformed the course of India's history.

He said that on this occasion, homage and deep respect are paid to Pandit Kirpa Ram, who had unwavering faith in the Sikh faith.

Mann said Pandit Kirpa Ram was a resident of the town of Mattan, located about 65 kilometres from Srinagar. Kashmiri Pandits sought refuge with Guru Tegh Bahadur under Pandit Ram's leadership to protect their religion.

The chief minister said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Kashmiri Pandits will also participate in the 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) being organised from Srinagar, a beautiful reflection of communal harmony and brotherhood.

He said the sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur were not for personal gain but for the welfare of all and for truth and justice.

Mann said the Khalsa was born on the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib in 1699 -- 24 years after Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's martyrdom.

The chief minister said the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, sacrificed his entire family for the honour of the faith, an unparalleled example in world history.

The objective of commemorating this great occasion is to spread the philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur throughout the world so that ideals of peace, harmony and secularism for which the Guru sacrificed himself may be preserved.

Mann said those who take inspiration from their past and walk in the light of martyrdom can find rays of hope even in darkness.