Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal hold meeting with party leaders over rehabilitation of flood victims

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a video conference meeting with the state party leaders to further strengthen ongoing efforts for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

The agenda of the meeting was to have a detailed discussion on the fund-raising campaign 'Mission Chardikala,' launched by the state government for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people.

During the meeting, both Kejriwal and Mann appealed to all AAP workers and leaders to stand firmly with the people of Punjab in this difficult time and contribute generously to support the cause, said a party statement.

They also urged all Punjabis, especially Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), to come forward and contribute towards helping Punjab get back on its feet.

Kejriwal assured that every single penny collected for the rehabilitation of flood victims would be spent with complete honesty and transparency.

He said that the AAP government is fully committed to restoring Punjab to its glory as 'Rangla Punjab'.

Mann told all the leaders that the cooperation of every party member is essential for the success of this mission. PTI CHS NB NB