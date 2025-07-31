Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal pay tributes to Udham Singh on his death anniversary

Sunam (Punjab), Jul 31 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his martyrdom day here.

Mann along with Kejriwal reached the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial in Sunam to pay homage to the martyr.

In a post on X, Mann said the bravery of Udham Singh will continue to inspire future generations.

"By avenging the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh, he fulfilled his responsibility towards the country like a true patriot. The bravery of Shaheed Udham Singh Ji will continue to inspire our future generations," Mann wrote.

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state unit chief Aman Arora were also present on the occasion.

Udham Singh avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by shooting down Michael O'Dwyer, then lieutenant governor of undivided Punjab, on March 13, 1940.

Udham Singh was hanged at the age of 40 at the Pentonville Prison in London on July 31, 1940.