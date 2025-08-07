Punjab CM Mann lays foundation for STP, pumping station at Dera Sachkhand Ballan

Ballan (Jalandhar), Aug 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday laid the foundation for a sewerage treatment plant (STP) and pumping station at Dera Sachkhand Ballan near Jalandhar, officials said.

After paying obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a religious and social organisation at Ballan village near Jalandhar dedicated to the teachings of Guru Ravidass, Mann said he felt blessed to have received the opportunity to visit the sacred place, an official statement said.

The STP will have a capacity of 0.5 MLD (million litres per day) and is expected to be completed within 12 months at a cost of Rs 3.4 crore.

The project will provide a clean and healthy environment for the lakhs of devotees who visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan regularly to pay their respects.

The initiative will also lead to major improvements in sanitation infrastructure, Mann said, adding that the treated water from the plant will be recycled and reused, supporting the irrigation of approximately 13 hectares of land.

The project represents a significant step towards clean water, improved healthcare facilities, environmental protection, and reducing dependence on groundwater, the chief minister said.

Dera Sachkhand Ballan has consistently played a leading role in social welfare, Mann said.

The chief minister praised the Dera for being a source of inspiration to millions of followers of Guru Ravidass, who preached the ideals of an egalitarian society. PTI CHS ARI