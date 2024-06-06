Punjab CM Mann meets 3 newly elected MPs

Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met his party's three newly elected MPs and said they will strongly raise the state-related issues in the Parliament.

The Aam Aadmi Party registered victories in three parliamentary constituencies -- Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur -- in the Lok Sabha polls.

Raj Kumar Chabbewal won from Hoshiarpur, while Malvinder Singh Kang and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer registered victories from Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur seats respectively.

While congratulating the three winners, Mann said now it will be their responsibility to represent Punjab and its people in Parliament and fulfil their responsibilities with utmost honesty and dedication.

Party MLAs representing assembly constituencies which were part of these three Lok Sabha seats also joined the meeting, according to a party statement.

Mann instructed all the present AAP leaders to work for the people.

Now elections are concluded and the AAP leaders should get back to their responsibilities as the servants of the public, he said.

Mann said all three MPs of AAP are exceptional speakers, they will raise issues of Punjab strongly in Parliament.

The CM directed the AAP MPs to fulfil their responsibility sincerely and said that they will be representing Punjab, so they should always safeguard the rights of the people of Punjab in Parliament.

Addressing the meeting, newly elected MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said people in Sangrur voted for the party to reward public welfare works carried out by the state government.

Kang gave the credit of his victory to the AAP leadership and "pro-people" policies of the government.

He said that he joined the party as a volunteer and then after the formation of the Mann government in 2022 he was given the responsibility of party's chief spokesperson in Punjab.

He said it is only possible in the AAP that a volunteer is now an MP.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress dealt a body blow to the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP and SAD, winning seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the high-stakes polls in Punjab even as two independents registered a surprise victory.

While the Aam Aadmi Party clinched three seats, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal could win only one seat and the BJP drew a blank in the border state. PTI CHS VSD NB