Punjab CM Mann meets envoys of 8 nations, seeks foreign investments in state

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met envoys of eight countries, including the UK and Australia, and urged them to invest in the state in sectors such as agriculture, education, and sports.

Mann met the ambassadors and high commissioners of Australia, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Spain, Malaysia and the Netherlands, among others, here and discussed areas of mutual interest to help promote investment in Punjab.

A statement from the Punjab government claimed that the envoys of these countries showed keen interest in making investments in the state.

During the meetings, the chief minister showcased Punjab as a land of opportunities and invited them to encourage the companies of their respective countries to invest in the state.

Mann said that Punjab has complete communal harmony, peace and amity, which are mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state.

"During the day-long meetings, we discussed areas of mutual interest. The investments that will come in will help turn Punjab into a global hub of investment and help restore its original glory," the chief minister told reporters after the meetings.

He said his efforts will bear fruit soon as companies from these countries will visit the state and hold consultations with officials for investment.

Mann said that the foreign companies should make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

Extending a red carpet to welcome them, he said the state government is open for new ideas and innovations to boost up the industrial growth in Punjab.

In his meeting with Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, the chief minister underlined the need for mutual cooperation in varied fields to further boost economy of Australia as well as that of Punjab. He said that there is a huge potential of investment in agriculture, sports industry, cattle feed, education and others in Punjab.

During the meeting with UK High Commissioner Alex Ellis, the CM said there was huge scope of mutual growth between Punjab and UK in agri-food processing sector.

Mann further said that both the UK and Punjab can also be benefitted from strategic tie-ups in pharmaceuticals, engineering, information technology and chemical sectors, adding that he invited the UK universities to set up their campuses in Punjab.

In his meeting with Brazil Ambassador Kenneth H da Nobrega, the CM said there is a scope for investment by Brazilian companies in sectors like agri-food processing, new and renewable source of energy, logistics, IT, and chemicals.

During deliberations with Ambassador of Spain José María Ridao, the CM apprised him that Punjab exports products like basmati rice, drugs, products of steel and iron, auto components, agro-chemicals, cotton fabrics, and others to Spain.

In the meeting with Malaysian High Commissioner Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa, Mann apprised him that Punjab has emerged as a most preferred tourist destination. He said that strategic tie-up between Punjab and Malaysia especially in tourism can be immensely beneficial for both.

During the meeting with Ambassador of Netherlands Marie Louisa Gerards, the CM said it is heartening to know that Netherlands is the fourth largest foreign direct investor in India. He said that several companies from Netherlands have already invested in Punjab and he had also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of De Heus factory at Vividha Industrial Park, Rajpura in October 2023. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK