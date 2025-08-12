Punjab CM Mann offers prayers at Kali temple in Patiala

Patiala, Aug 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday offered prayers at the Kali Mata Mandir here for peace, progress and prosperity of the state, an official statement said.

Mann said the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in the society will be maintained at every cost, and remain the top priority of his government, the statement said.

The state government is prioritising the implementation of pro-people and development-oriented policies, Mann said.

"The Kali Mata Mandir is one of the most venerated and historic temples in northern India, which stands as a testament to Punjab's rich spiritual heritage and royal patronage," he said.

Mann later held a meeting with the newly-appointed management committee of the temple and discussed the ongoing developments within its premises.

The state government is fully committed to giving a facelift to the sacred place through aesthetic development, the chief minister said. PTI CHS ARI