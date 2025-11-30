Punjab CM Mann on 10-day visit to Japan from Dec 1 to seek investments

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will embark on a 10-day visit to Japan starting December 1, official sources said.

During his visit, Mann will meet with Japanese industrialists to encourage them to invest in Punjab. Discussions will also focus on expanding their investments in the state, sources said.

This trip is part of the state government's outreach efforts leading up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, which is scheduled for March 13-15, 2026, in Mohali.

A few days ago, Mann held a virtual meeting with a high-level Japanese delegation that included representatives from the Embassy of Japan and leading Japanese companies operating across India, such as Panasonic, Sumitomo, Nippon, NEC, and Toyota.

In these discussions, Mann sought to establish a strategic partnership with Japan in key sectors including advanced manufacturing, mobility, electronics, food processing, renewable energy, and global services.

He highlighted Punjab's strong and growing relationship with the Japanese industry and invited Japanese companies to participate in Punjab's next phase of industrial transformation.

Additionally, he extended a red carpet welcome to Japanese companies to explore the new possibilities emerging in the state. PTI CHS MPL MPL