Punjab CM Mann promises to raise monthly honorarium for women to Rs 1,100

Sangrur (Punjab), May 28 (PTI) The Punjab government's proposed monthly honorarium for women will be raised to Rs 1,100 from the earlier Rs 1,000, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday.

AAP had promised to give a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to every adult woman in the state if voted to power in the 2022 assembly polls.

However, the state government is yet to implement the scheme.

Addressing a poll rally in Sangrur for AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the chief minister said, "Mothers and sisters who were to be given Rs 1,000 will now be given Rs 1,100 (per month)." Mann said his government will give the money from the savings in electricity subsidy meant for the farm sector following the shutting down of around five to six lakh tubewells.

"Before the AAP government, only 21 per cent of fields were getting canal water. Now, more than 60 per cent get canal water. My aim is that every field in Punjab should get canal water for irrigation," he said.

That way, five to six lakh tubewells will become redundant, he said.

With this, the government will save Rs 6,000-7,000 crore from the electricity subsidy on account of free power to the farm sector, Mann said.

He said only Rs 5,500 crore will be used for providing the money to the women.

Mann also listed his government's achievements, such as providing free electricity (up to 300 units), government jobs and opening of aam aadmi clinics. PTI CHS SZM