Punjab CM Mann re-admitted to hospital for exhaustion; condition stable

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after experiencing exhaustion, the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday.

52-year-old Mann's condition was said to be stable.

The chief minister was re-admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali on Monday evening, hours after he was discharged from the health facility.

According to the statement, Mann visited the facility on February 16 for a routine medical evaluation.

"He underwent comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations. All vital parameters are stable and within normal limits. He is experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care," the hospital statement said.

"Mann's condition is stable and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team," it added.

The re-admission occurred hours after Mann was discharged from the same hospital on Monday morning. Following his initial discharge, he travelled to Moga to attend an event under the anti-drug drive, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'. After addressing a gathering, he returned to the hospital.

Mann was admitted to the Hospital on Sunday for a check-up after complaining of exhaustion.

Earlier that day, he and Aam Aadmi Party national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, paid a visit to the Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Sangrur's Dhuri on the occasion of Mahashivratri.