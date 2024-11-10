Punjab CM Mann recalls Dayanand Saraswati's work in education, social reform

Jalandhar, Nov 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday recalled the inspirational work of Dayanand Saraswati in the fields of education and social reform during an event celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of the Arya Samaj founder.

During his address, Mann said Saraswati fought a long battle against the social evils of his time and paved the way for change by awakening people through education.

He made great contributions in the fields of education and social reform and his contribution to the history of the country is invaluable, the chief minister said.

"The problems of society can be solved through education," a release quoted Mann as saying.

Mann also paid homage to Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and Kartar Singh Sarabha, recalling their sacrifices.

"A person is not defined by their age but their thoughts and struggles. Bhagat Singh sparked a revolution among the youth with his thinking. At the mere age of 23, he sacrificed his life for the country's freedom," Mann said. PTI CHS CHS SZM