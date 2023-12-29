Punjab CM Mann reviews development projects in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab), Dec 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a complete facelift for Ludhiana by completing pending development projects and starting new ones.

Mann, who reviewed the ongoing projects in the city during a high-level meeting, said the state government is committed to give fillip to the industrial city's overall development.

"Forty-six projects of plantation to provide green lungs to the city have been conceived at a cost of Rs 28.91 crore … of which 19 works worth Rs 14.18 crore have already been completed and the rest will be accomplished in the coming days," an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Mann said 72 projects worth Rs 930.00 crore were started under the Smart City Mission. Of these, projects worth Rs 219.00 crore have been already completed and work on the remainder worth Rs 549.10 crore is underway.

Major projects such as the Integrated Command and Control Centre, all-weather indoor swimming pool, LED streetlights, surface water supply and solid waste management, among others, will give a major facelift to the city.

Providing relief to Ludhiana residents, Mann said re-carpeting of a 16-kilometre stretch of Rahon Road from Khawajke village to Mattewara, pending for 15 years, will commence in the coming days and the tenders have already been allotted.

The chief minister also announced installing 1,500 streetlights and CCTV cameras in each assembly constituency of Ludhiana. PTI COR SUN SZM