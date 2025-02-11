Bhagwant Mann rubbishes Congress' claims of dissent in Punjab unit of AAP

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday rubbished Congress's claim of dissent in the AAP's state unit, asserting dedication of its leaders and workers.

His remarks comes after AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with CM Mann, Punjab ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi today amid rumours of dissent in the party's Punjab unit.

Mann said during the meeting Kejriwal thanked all Punjab ministers and MLAs for campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa recently claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs of the state's ruling party were in touch with his party and could switch sides.

Bajwa claimed these MLAs have realised that staying with AAP may not be politically beneficial in the long run.

Hitting out at claims of the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, CM Mann said, "Bajwa has been saying this. He should not count our MLAs and instead see how many MLAs Congress has in Delhi." Mann asserted that the AAP leaders are a "dedicated lot with no greed".

"He (Bajwa) has been making claims earlier also that 20 MLAs or 40 MLAs are in touch with him. Let them say it. We have formed this party with our sweat and blood going among people in the villages and towns in the state," Mann said.

Mann said that Punjab will be presented as a model state of development before the country ahead of the next assembly polls in the state.