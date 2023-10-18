Punjab CM Mann, schoolchildren offer prayers at Golden Temple as part of anti-drug initiative

Amritsar: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday joined 35,000 schoolchildren in offering an 'ardas' (prayer) at the Golden Temple here to make Punjab a drug-free state.

Mann was here to launch the Amritsar police's 'The Hope Initiative' against the menace of drugs.

The schoolchildren wore yellow turbans, scarves and dupattas while offering prayers.

For ages, Harmandir Sahib has been a source of inspiration for humanity for every noble cause.

The sole motive of this 'ardas' is to take the blessings of the Almighty for the success of this unique mission, which aims at eliminating the curse of drugs from the state, he said.

The participation of a large number of youths in this campaign shows that the younger generation is ready to support the state government in this noble cause, he added.

Mann said this is the first of its kind mass movement against drugs which will break the backbone of this menace.

Under 'The Hope Initiative', a three-pronged strategy of pray, pledge and play is being used, he said, adding this is the first time that a campaign against drugs has been started from the grassroots level.

Besides the students, thousands of people joined the campaign and offered prayers online.

Mann said the day is not far when the drug menace will be wiped out from Punjab with the proactive support and cooperation of people.

On the one hand, the supply line of drugs is being snapped by putting drug peddlers behind bars and on the other hand, focus is being given on treatment and rehabilitation of the drug victims, he said.