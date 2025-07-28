Punjab CM Mann seeks people's support in war against drugs

Khatkar Kalan (Punjab), Jul 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday urged people to support the state government’s efforts to make Punjab drugs and corruption free as a befitting tribute to martyr Bhagat Singh.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex here, Mann said the state government has launched a crusade against drugs and corruption.

"The big fish involved in these crimes have been put behind bars," Mann claimed.

The war against drugs and corruption has also exposed the "ugly face of the traditional parties which have been hand-in-glove with each other to plunder the state”, the chief minister said.

According to an official statement, Mann said the war against drugs and corruption can only be successful if the people of the state play a proactive role in it.

The state government is making concerted efforts to realise the dreams of ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’ Bhagat Singh to ensure that the fruits of freedom are percolated to every household, the statement quoted Mann as saying.

It is unfortunate that even after more than 75 years of Independence, the benefits of freedom have still not reached every household, he said.

"Those in power misused freedom to spread the tentacles of ‘chitta’ (adulterated heroin), amass wealth by plundering the masses, and encouraged corruption along with other menaces," he said.

Mann also said that the nation will always be indebted to Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life at a very young age for freeing the country from the clutches of British imperialism.

"We must follow his footsteps for the progress of the country," he said.

Every endeavour of the state government is aimed at carving a progressive and prosperous Punjab as dreamt by Bhagat Singh, Mann said. PTI SUN ARI