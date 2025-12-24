Punjab: CM Mann sets June 2026 deadline for 3,100 stadiums in villages across state

Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday issued directions to overhaul the sports infrastructure in Punjab, asking officials to ensure completion by June 2026 of 3,100 stadiums across the state at a cost of Rs 1,350 crore.

He said this while holding a review meeting of the sports and youth services department, according to an official statement.

Mann also spoke about ultra-modern gyms at nearly 3,000 locations, distribution of 17,000 sports kits worth Rs 50 crore, launch of a comprehensive sports portal, and construction of a new Yuva Bhawan at a cost of Rs 43 crore.

Stressing that the government's main objective is to strengthen youth engagement and pull them from the menace of drugs, he said the new stadiums are being constructed in the villages across Punjab.

"Rs 1,350 crore will be spent on these stadiums with fence, gate, jogging tracks, levelled playground, trees, volleyball court, and others. The work on these stadiums should be completed within the stipulated time frame and quality work should be ensured by all means," he asserted.

He also said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the department is all set to launch a comprehensive sports portal.

"The sports lovers and sportspersons will be able to get facilities like registry of players, online gradation, organizing sports events, ground reservation, e-certificates, recording results, pension/ scholarship and others on a single click.

"Trekking, adventure, and team activity camps will also be organized in the state's nine forest areas for 10,000 youth," he said.

Mann said from January, camps will be held at Pallanpur, Siswan, Mirzapur (Mohali), Tibba Tapria (Ropar), Nara (Hoshiarpur), and Harike Pattan Wetland (Tarn Taran), according to the statement.

"A new Yuva Bhawan will come up in Sector 42A at a cost of Rs 43 crore. This will have hostel facilities for 200 people, auditorium with capacity of 400, a conference hall, seminar room, and others," he added. PTI CHS KVK KVK