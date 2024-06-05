Punjab CM Mann should resign on moral grounds: Cong leader Bajwa

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign on moral grounds after AAP's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying people of the state rejected the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in a span of just two years.

The Congress dealt a blow to the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP and SAD, winning seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab even as two Independents registered a surprise victory.

While AAP clinched three seats, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could win only one seat and the BJP drew a blank in the border state.

Addressing the media on Wednesday evening, Bajwa asserted the poll outcome was not only a verdict against the BJP at the Centre but also against AAP in Punjab.

He said four of five Cabinet ministers fielded by AAP lost the elections.

"Today, I want to request Bhagwant Mann that your party always speaks about principles and morals. If you understand morals a little bit, then it is high time you resign and let somebody else come," said Bajwa.

Replying to a question, Bajwa said it seems the chief minister will be changed in a couple of weeks.

Bajwa further said the Congress took the right decision of not having any tie up with AAP in Punjab.

"People have clearly said (in elections) that their choice is the Congress," he said.

People rejected AAP in just 26 months, Warring said referring to the Lok Sabha poll outcome.

"It is a clear people's message to the ruling party (AAP) which says that we rejected you," said Warring, adding that AAP, which won 92 seats in the 2022 assembly elections, could manage to win just three parliamentary constituencies in the general elections. PTI CHS MNK MNK