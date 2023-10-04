Punjab CM Mann slams Centre for AAP leader Sanjay Singh's arrest

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre for the arrest of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, alleging it has become the nature of the prime minister to "scare" opposition leaders through the Enforcement Directorate.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning raided AAP Rajya Sabha member Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy and later arrested him.

"Where public does not support, scaring through ED has become the nature of Modiji," Mann said in a post in Punjabi on X and added that they are not afraid.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called Singh's arrest "completely illegal" and claimed that more opposition leaders will be arrested in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Kejriwal termed the ED raids on Singh's residence the "last desperate attempt" of a party that is staring at defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Many such raids will take place but there is nothing to be scared of, the AAP national convenor said. PTI CHS SZM