Punjab CM Mann slams Congress leader Warring for 'misleading' people over paddy MSP

Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday slammed the state's Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for allegedly misleading people with his statement that the advocate general appealed to the Supreme Court to end MSP on paddy.

Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh also called Warring's statement "a lie" and said he had suggested to the apex court that the Centre should give minimum support price (MSP) on other crops as well so that farmers have a choice of diversifying.

Amid a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped "forthwith", saying it could not let "people die" due to pollution.

In a statement on Thursday, Mann dubbed Warring as a "chronic liar" and hit out at him for misleading people by giving "erroneous, malafide and mendacious statements".

Mann alleged Warring is trying to hoodwink the facts just to score brownie points before the media.

The Punjab government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court to secure the interests of the state, he said.

Citing the affidavit, Mann said the state government submitted that incentives by the central government for a period of 40 years had led to the adoption of paddy cultivation in Punjab, which is providing remunerative pricing under the minimum support price.

The government further submitted that in order to divert and diversify the cropping pattern from paddy to other crops, assured MSP and other incentives will have to be provided to farmers to make it viable for them to adopt other crops.

A sustainable campaign will be required to change the behavioural patterns of farmers. The implementation of these measures will go a long way in the management of crop residue, the state government submitted, Mann said.

Warring had claimed that the advocate general had appealed to the Supreme Court to end MSP on paddy. Punjab is being trapped under a conspiracy, the Congress' Punjab unit chief said in a post on X.

Mann said Warring is quoting some affidavit from his own "whims and fancies" that reflects the "non-serious attitude" of the Congress leader.

Warring, in another post in a reaction to the chief minister's statement, said he spoke about what the advocate general said before the apex court, not the affidavit of the state government.

Later, in a statement, Warring said, "The advocate general has specifically targeted paddy crop and proposed the elimination of its MSP as a remedy for stubble burning. Despite earlier commitments to providing MSP for multiple crops, your government is now working towards rescinding even the existing MSP." In his response, Advocate General Singh said, "We have said that along with paddy, the Centre should give MSP on other crops also so that farmers have a choice of diversifying." Singh said he also suggested to the Supreme Court that crop residue management machinery may be given to farmers for free with the support of Punjab (25 per cent) and Delhi (25 per cent) governments and the Centre (50 per cent).

"We suggested that those farmers who do not burn stubble should be incentivised with cash of Rs 2,000," the advocate general said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also slammed the Mann dispensation, stating the Punjab government's stand in the Supreme Court on the issue of stubble burning shocked all Punjabis.

The Mann government advocated discontinuing MSP on paddy for farmers, he alleged.

"Earlier, the Mann government had betrayed farmers by announcing MSP for moong crop and, when farmers showed faith in his words and sowed moong on their farms, more than 85 per cent of the produce was not procured and the farmers were left at the mercy of private traders to sell their crop," said Majithia in a statement. PTI CHS VSD SZM