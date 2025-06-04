Punjab: CM Mann takes jibe at BJP over Operation Sindoor

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a jibe at the BJP over Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, saying this is the first time that Indian representatives have been sent abroad to convey about the country's victory in an armed conflict.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's remarks came a day after he took a swipe at the BJP over Operation Sindoor, accusing it of seeking votes in the name of "sindoor" (vermillion) and asking the saffron party if it has launched a "one nation, one husband" scheme.

The chief minister was talking to reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

Replying to Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's charge that he is speaking Pakistan's language, Mann asked why did the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdraw its decision to send "sindoor" door to door.

"This is happening for the first time that our representatives have been sent abroad to convey that we have won a conflict. When one wins (a war), it becomes evident," he said.

India sent seven multi-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council, to convey its message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Referring to a recent statement of the chief of defence staff, Mann said, "If the CDS has admitted in Singapore that aircraft were lost but it is not important how many, but rather why were they lost -- I have not said this. Is it Pakistan's language?" Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has acknowledged that India lost aircraft in recent military hostilities with Pakistan but dismissed Islamabad's claim of downing six Indian fighter jets as "absolutely incorrect".

A political controversy erupted on Tuesday over Mann's "one nation, one husband" remark, with the BJP accusing him of insulting the widows of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Calling the chief minister's remarks "disgraceful", Bittu said he has "insulted" the widows of those killed by terrorists in Pahalgam and demanded an unconditional apology from the AAP leader.

Asked about the BJP allegedly seeking votes in the name of Operation Sindoor in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, Mann had said, "(They are) seeking votes in the name of sindoor. They have turned sindoor into a joke. Haven't you seen that?" "If they come to your house (with sindoor), will you apply sindoor in the name of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi? Is it a 'one nation, one husband' scheme?" he had asked. PTI CHS RC