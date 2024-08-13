Punjab CM Mann takes swipe at Badal over rift in SAD

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday took a swipe at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal over the rift in the party, saying that those who used to claim to rule the state for 25 years now could not even keep their 25 people together.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is facing the worst rebellion in its history with a section of party leaders revolting against Badal, demanding that he step down as party chief following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

Mann was addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to 417 youth here.

He slammed the Badal-led SAD, accusing it of drifting away from the main issues.

"Look what has happened to the Akali Dal. They used to say they will rule for 25 years. Now they do not have 25 people together. Because they ran away from the real issues," said Mann.

He said everyday they (SAD leaders) go to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, to seek forgiveness for their mistakes.

The Akali leaders are seeking pardon from Sri Akal Takht Sahib without telling the "sin" for which it is being sought, he said.

Badal, in a letter to the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, had sought "unconditional forgiveness" for "all mistakes" committed when the party was in power in Punjab.

Badal had handed the letter to the jathedar after rebel Akali leaders, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, appeared before the Akal Takht on July 1 and sought forgiveness for "four mistakes" committed during the party's government between 2007 and 2017.

Attacking the Badal family and former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Mann said these leaders ruled the state for a fairly long period but they did "nothing" for the welfare of people.

It is unfortunate that power remained in the hands of these leaders who "misused it for their vested personal interests", he alleged.

These leaders always gave "preference" to their own interests over the state due to which system "collapsed" in Punjab, Mann claimed.

He said the people of state have outrightly rejected these "opportunist" leaders who had always deceived the state.

The CM said the traditional parties always criticize him over one issue or the other but they never praise him for his "exemplary" works.

The state now has a government of the common people, which is committed to its well-being and prosperity, said Mann.

Punjabis have brought a sea change by ousting the traditional parties from power and electing the sons of common people, he added as he cited an example of Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian who trounced five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

In his address, Mann said reverse migration is being witnessed in Punjab as the youth are leaving foreign land to join government jobs in the state.

He said the state government has so far handed over appointment letters to 44,667 youth in various departments.

This recruitment has been purely done on merit by adopting a completely transparent process, the CM said, adding that this has increased the faith of youth in working for the state government.