Punjab CM Mann terms Delhi services bill 'alarm bell' for country's federal structure

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the bill to replace the ordinance for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government is an "alarm bell" for the country's federal structure.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. It was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

"This ordinance (bill) which came in Rajya Sabha today is not only for Delhi, but it is a big alarm bell for our federal structure," Mann said while addressing an Aam Aadmi Party event here.

If any other party wins except the party ruling the Centre, its power will be snatched and will not be allowed to work, he claimed and said that it was now a question of saving democracy.

Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party, which was born out of the anti-corruption movement, is a secular party. "We will do whatever is needed to save democracy," he said.

"This is not a fight of Delhi or Arvind Kejriwal alone. It is a fight of 140 crore people. Whatever interest of the country is compromised, we will oppose. Be it Manipur or Haryana wherever there is politics of hatred, we will oppose," the Punjab chief minister said.

To a question on the Chandigarh administration recently turning down his party's request for a piece of land for setting up its office, Mann said the AAP has a right to have an office here as he said his party is now a national party.

He criticised the Chandigarh administration for imposing a condition of having an elected MP from union territory in the last 20 years for land allotment.

"Did the Akali Dal have an MP (from Chandigarh)? They had been given (land for office). As per the Constitution, it is our right (to have office in Chandigarh)," Mann said.

The Punjab chief minister accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of stopping the rural development fund and the state's share of goods and services tax.

Mann said that he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to relax the norms of the state disaster relief fund and asserted that his government was committed to giving compensation for the loss of every penny. PTI CHS NSD NSD