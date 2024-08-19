Punjab CM Mann to attend programme at Nanded's Takht Hazur Sahib gurudwara on Tuesday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will participate in a programme at Takht Sachkhand Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded on Tuesday, a district official said.

Mann will fly to Nanded from Chandigarh and arrive at 2 pm. He will participate in a programme at the gurudwara till 5 pm and head to Mumbai later in the evening, the official stated in a release.

Takhat Sachkhand Hazur Sahib in Nanded is one of the five Sikh takhts. It is of historical importance as the 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh passed away here. PTI AW ARU