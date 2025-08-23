Punjab CM Mann to be chief guest at TN govt's event on Aug 26

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will attend a prestigious function in Chennai as a chief guest to mark the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme by the Tamil Nadu government on August 26.

Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, P Wilson, called on Mann and formally extended an invitation on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, said an official release.

The function, scheduled for August 26, will mark the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to all government-aided schools in urban areas.

During his interaction with the Rajya Sabha MP, Mann expressed immense pride and satisfaction in being part of the event.

He lauded the Tamil Nadu government, led by CM Stalin, for launching several progressive and welfare-oriented schemes.

Speaking about the initiative, Mann said it is heartening to learn that the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, launched in 2022, has delivered remarkable outcomes, such as improved school attendance, enhanced attention spans, and a reduction in morbidity rates among primary school children.

The CM said the scheme has played a vital role in ensuring children attend school without hunger, improving their nutritional status, boosting learning capabilities, and easing the burden on working mothers.

He said the scheme has already benefited 7.53 lakh students across 34,987 schools.

It is an 'August opportunity' to witness the expansion of such an ambitious and people-centric initiative.

Mann emphasized that schemes like this are the need of the hour to ensure the welfare of the most vulnerable and underprivileged sections of society.

He further stated that the Aam Aadmi Party, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, has brought education and healthcare to the forefront of national political discourse, emphasizing these sectors as key pillars of governance.

Mann thanked the Rajya Sabha MP for extending the invitation on behalf of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.

"It will be a unique and enriching experience to witness the launch of a major educational reform in Tamil Nadu'a state known for its pioneering role in social and educational transformation", he added. PTI CHS NB NB