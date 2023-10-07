Punjab CM Mann to honour medal winners of Asian Games

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will honour players from the state who won medals at the Asian Games in China, Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Saturday.

Hayer said 33 players from Punjab won 19 medals – eight gold, six silver and five bronze – at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The sports minister on Saturday welcomed medal winners Sift Samra, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and Harmilan Bains, according to an official statement.

The minister visited the residence of Sift Samra in Faridkot and congratulated the rifle shooter on behalf of Chief Minister Mann. Samra won a gold and a silver medal at the Games.

Hayer met with Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, who won a gold medal for the second time in a row in shot put, and Harmilan Bains, who won two silver medals in the women's 800 metres and 1,500 metres, on their arrival in Patiala.

He said the chief minister had provided an amount of Rs 4.64 crore for the preparation of the Games. PTI CHS IJT IJT