Punjab CM Mann undergoes heart-related tests in hospital, stable

Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, underwent some heart-related tests on Friday and reports are awaited, doctors said.

Doctors attending to the chief minister said his condition is "completely stable".

Mann, 50, was admitted to Fortis Hospital late on Wednesday night for a "routine health checkup".

In a health bulletin issued by Fortis Hospital on Friday evening, Director and Head of Department of Cardiology, Dr R K Jaswal said he conducted some heart-related tests and examinations on Mann, the results of which are still awaited." "Due to an increase in pressure in the chief minister's pulmonary artery, there was pressure on his heart, leading to irregular blood pressure.

"Currently, all vitals of the chief minister are completely stable. The doctor will take further decision only after the results of the heart tests and examinations are available," the statement said.

The chief minister is responding well to treatment, it said.