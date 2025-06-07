Punjab CM meets families of 7 students killed in road accident last month

Samana (Punjab), Jun 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday assured justice for the bereaved families who lost their seven children in a tragic road mishap last month.

Seven school students between 6 to 12 years were killed when their vehicle collided with a truck in Patiala's Samana area on May 7.

Their families and several local people had been protesting for the past one week, demanding justice and also action against those who drive overloaded trucks being used for illegal sand mining.

In an official statement, Mann said the unfortunate incident had claimed the lives of bright and promising students.

He described it as an irreparable loss and expressed his deep condolences.

The CM assured that the state government stands firmly with the bereaved families during this difficult time and will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice is served.

Mann affirmed that those responsible for this shocking incident will not be spared, and exemplary action will be taken against them.

He emphasised that even influential individuals who tried to obstruct justice will face strict punishment.

The CM also announced that the state government will launch a special drive against illegal mining and overloaded vehicles.

He said strict instructions have been issued to the police and transport departments to take firm action against violators.

Mann described these offenses as unpardonable and said the government will not allow anyone to endanger the lives of common citizens.

He also announced the construction of a children's memorial park in memory of the deceased.

The CM said the memorial would serve as a lasting tribute to the young victims of the tragic mishap. Further, Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the existing road from Samana to Patran will be upgraded into a four-lane road.

Mann also noted that frequent accidents occur on this stretch due to heavy traffic, making the upgrade imperative for public safety.