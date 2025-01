Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday offered prayers at the historic Bhatha Sahib gurdwara in Rupnagar district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

Mann was accompanied by his wife at the gurdwara.

Guru Gobind Singh, who was born in Patna Sahib in 1666, created the Khalsa Panth on Baisakhi in 1699.

Earlier, Mann greeted people on the occasion of 'parkash parv' of Guru Gobind Singh. PTI CHS NB NB