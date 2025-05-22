Punjab CM opposes Centre's move to deploy CISF at Nangal dam

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday condemned the Centre's move to deploy a contingent of 296 CISF personnel to secure the Nangal dam, asking if it does not trust the Punjab Police to provide security.

Questioning the Union government's move, Mann asked what the need was to deploy CISF personnel when the state's police was already providing security to the dam.

The chief minister also said that he will raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled for Saturday.

The Centre has sanctioned a contingent of 296 CISF personnel to provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the Nangal dam amid the standoff between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of water from the dam.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been asked to make a security deposit of Rs 8.58 crore in favour of the CISF for the 296 personnel.

Addressing the media in Sangrur, Mann said the deployment of CISF personnel will cost Rs 8.58 crore per annum, showing a copy of the Centre's letter in this regard.

"They say either the BBMB or Punjab will pay this money. What was the need for this when the Punjab Police was already providing security to the dam for free? Why should we give money?" Mann asked.

"I will strongly oppose this move. We will neither allow money to be given through the BBMB nor from the state exchequer of the Punjab government," he added.

Questioning the intention of the Centre for deploying security cover, Mann asked whether it wanted to "steal" Punjab's share of water.

"It means we get our water looted and also pay for it. We will not allow this," he asserted.

Mann also asked BJP leaders, including their state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, if the Centre's latest move came with their approval.

"If they do not respond, then it will be taken as they were part of this decision," he said.

Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre for deploying CISF, Mann said it must withdraw this decision.

"The dam falls in Punjab's jurisdiction. If Punjab can protect the international border, why can't it protect the dam," the chief minister asked.

He accused the BJP of taking revenge on Punjab as it couldn't make electoral gains in the border state in previous elections.

"Democracy will not work with 'badlakhori' (vengeance)," he stated.

Further questioning the move, Mann said, "When any election takes place somewhere (in the country), then why is Punjab Police deployed there? Then they should give us money for that." He said he would ask PM Narendra Modi if he does not consider Punjab Police capable (of providing security to the dam).

Currently, the Punjab Police provides security at the Nangal dam, which is situated downstream of the Bhakra dam in the Rupnagar district.

The state administration beefed up security at the Nangal dam earlier after Punjab refused to release more water to Haryana.