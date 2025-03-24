Punjab CM pays courtesy visit to Governor Kataria

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday evening paid a courtesy visit to the Governor and Administrator of UT Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria.

Mann met the Governor at Punjab Raj Bhavan. Both leaders engaged in a warm and cordial conversation over tea, an official statement said.

During the meeting, they held a wide-ranging and fruitful discussion on governance, public welfare initiatives, and the importance of collaborative efforts to achieve the vision of a 'Rangla (vibrant) Punjab', the statement said.

The statement further said they also reaffirmed their shared commitment to serving the people of Punjab and strengthening ties between Punjab and the Union government for the greater good. PTI SUN NB NB