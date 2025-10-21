Punjab CM reiterates AAP govt's 'zero-tolerance' policy towards corruption

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) Reiterated his government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested by the CBI in a bribery case recently, has been suspended.

Bhullar, along with another person, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a corruption case involving bribery of Rs 8 lakh.

In his first comment after Bhullar's arrest, Mann said that corruption-free governance lies at the core of the state government's ethos, which has been consistently demonstrated through its actions over the past four years.

Mann emphasised that the Punjab government has upheld a strict zero-tolerance approach by sparing no one found guilty of corrupt practices.

According to an official statement here, Mann stated that, in line with this policy, the IPS officer recently arrested by a central agency for corruption has been suspended.

Mann claimed that this action reflects the Punjab government's unwavering commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service delivery.

He noted that corrupt practices erode public trust, weaken institutions, and hinder national progress, so his government has accorded top priority to eradicating this menace.

Mann said the Deputy Inspector General of Police would be deemed suspended with effect from October 16, reiterating that no officer or politician regardless of their position or influence, will be spared if found involved in this grave crime against society.

Any involvement in corrupt activities, he said, will not be tolerated, and no leniency will be shown to those indulging in such acts, he said.

Mann said that since assuming office in 2022, his government has launched a sustained crusade against corruption, reaffirming its dedication to clean and transparent governance in Punjab.

Reacting to the arrest of the Punjab DIG in a bribery case, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday, in an apparent swing at the AAP government's anti-corruption drive, said it was "unfortunate" that despite having a significant administrative set-up, the government was unable to detect the corruption.

Regarding the CBI action against Bhullar, Kataria had stated, "Somebody made an effort, and such a significant issue came to light, forcing us to consider that it is happening right under our noses, which means we are also at fault." "...But when we have such a large administrative set-up in place, the inability to detect this corruption reflects a deeply unfortunate situation," Governor had said.

Bhullar was held from his Mohali office following a complaint lodged by a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib, who accused the senior IPS officer of demanding recurring monthly payment for "settling" a 2023 FIR against him.

During searches at his residence, the CBI made the cash seizure of Rs 7.50 crore and 2.50 kg of the gold jewelry and some other articles.

Bhullar was sent to judicial custody by a CBI court here on Friday.

Bhullar was appointed the DIG (Ropar Range) in November 2024. The Ropar Range comprises Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. PTI SUN NB NB