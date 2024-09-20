Punjab CM reiterates demand for naming Halwara airport after martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday reiterated the demand for naming the Halwara airport in Ludhiana after the name of martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the CM recalled that the Punjab assembly on March 22, 2023 had unanimously passed an official resolution urging the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to name the upcoming international airport at Indian Airforce Station, Halwara in Ludhiana as 'Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport'.

He said the interim terminal building of this airport is expected to be ready by the end of this month.

Flights are expected to start from the airport by the year end, he said, adding that he had also requested the previous Union Civil Aviation Minister in this regard.

CM Mann said he had personally taken up the matter with him as this issue is associated with the emotions of Punjabis.

He reiterated that naming the airport after Kartar Singh Sarabha will be a humble tribute to the iconic martyr who laid down his life at the altar of the motherland.

Mann said that this young martyr had been an inspiration for the young generations since ages to work for their country selflessly.

He said that the great martyr played a pivotal role in emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism, adding that as an active leader of the 'Ghadar party' he worked untiringly for attaining freedom first abroad and then within the country.

He said naming the Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha will be a humble tribute to the martyr.

Mann further said naming the airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy, adding that naming these institutions after great national leaders can inspire our youth for selfless service towards the country.