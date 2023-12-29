Punjab CM rubbishes BJP's claim that he wanted tableau to display his, Kejriwal's pics

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) A day after he was accused of intending to use the state tableau for personal promotion, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said he would quit politics if state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar proved his accusation.

Advertisment

Jakhar, however, said he stood by what he had said on Thursday and told Mann that the problem with his dispensation is that "liars see all as liars".

Mann again slammed the BJP-led Centre for not including the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade, saying it would now be stationed at Punjab Bhawan in New Delhi on January 20 and later paraded on the roads of the national capital.

Mann dismissed as a lie Jakhar's assertion that the government wanted the Republic Day parade tableau to carry Mann's and AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's photos.

Advertisment

The Punjab CM said when Jakhar made the allegations at a press conference here, he was stuttering like only a liar would do.

Mann said he, however, has sympathy for Jakhar who recently joined the BJP and had to "read out the script that was given to him." Hitting back, Jakhar on Friday said, "I stand by what I said yesterday".

"Sh@BhagwantMann ji, the problem with your dispensation is that '"Jhoothon ko sab Jhoothe Nazar aate hain"," said Jakhar in a post on X.

Advertisment

Jakhar had accused Mann of politicising the non-inclusion of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade and alleged that the AAP government insisted that the tableau carried his and Kejriwal's photos and this was one of the reasons why it was excluded from the Republic Day event.

"The AAP government was adamant that Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann's photos should be on it, which is not allowed as per protocol. This was one of the reasons for the rejection of the Punjab tableau," Jakhar had said.

Mann, who was interacting with reporters in Ludhiana, said "Jakhar should give proof that Arvind Kejriwal or Bhagwant Mann's photos were to be put on the tableau. Do they think we are mad?" "If Jakhar can prove it, I will quit politics," Mann said, adding that if he fails, "he should then also not enter Punjab." Referring to Jakhar's claim that in the last 17 years, there have been nine occasions when Punjab's tableau was not included in the Republic Day parade, Mann said it was strange why the BJP, which had shared power in the state with the Akalis, did not object to it.

Advertisment

Now that it has been "rejected," the Punjab tableau will be taken to Punjab Bhawan in Delhi on January 20 "and we will take it out on Delhi roads every day," the CM said.

Mann said the entire world wants to see Punjab's rich culture and the contribution of Punjabis in the freedom struggle, but the Centre does not want tableaux that depict this and display pictures of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Uddham Singh.

"Will Modi now choose which tableau is to be shown and which not," he said.

Advertisment

Mann had on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre for not including the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade, calling it a step towards removing the word Punjab from the national anthem.

"If they have their way they will take out the word 'Punjab' from the national anthem Jana Gana Mana," Mann had told reporters here.

Mann also said that like last year, this time too, Punjab's tableau was not going to be a part of the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Advertisment

"The Centre has discriminated against Punjab," Mann said.

BJP's Jakhar had said that it was unfortunate that Mann chose to "politicise" the issue.

Punjab is a border state, a sensitive state, and the Chief Minister is trying to whip up sentiments with his claim that the Centre discriminated against Punjab, he had said. Meanwhile, Mann on Friday launched a new website -- nri.punjab.gov.in -- for non-resident Indians (NRIs) to lodge their grievances.

Mann said the initiative was aimed on the one hand, at ensuring the well-being of NRIs, and on the other, helping them stay connected with their roots.

According to an official statement, Mann said the website will provide NRIs with a slew of facilities in a single click.

The CM also said the state government will hold five "NRI milnis" (introductions) in February, for an on-the-spot redressal of their problems. PTI SUN RHL