Punjab CM says no additional water for Haryana; Security stepped up at Nangal dam

Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) Amid escalating tensions between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of water, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asserted that his government will not allow the release of more water to the neighbouring state, claiming it has already utilised its share.

He also hit out at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for its decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana and said "robbery" of Punjab's rights will not be tolerated, and the board has no right to "dictate" to his state.

The ruling AAP has called an all-party meeting over the water-sharing issue on Friday and a special Vidhan Sabha session on Monday.

Mann visited the Nangal dam in Rupnagar district, where his minister Harjot Singh Bains, along with party workers, staged a 'dharna' in protest against the BBMB's decision of giving water to Haryana.

Bains said they have taken "control" over the Nangal dam, and the room from where the water supply is regulated has been locked, and its key given to police.

Punjab Police also beefed up security at the Nangal dam, which is situated downstream of Bhakra dam, in Rupnagar district as part of security review arrangements.

A fresh row has erupted over the issue of water sharing between Punjab and Haryana, with the AAP government in the border state refusing to release more water to the BJP-ruled Haryana.

The BBMB's decision to release water to Haryana on Wednesday came despite the Punjab government's strong objection, as it claimed that the neighbouring state has already utilised 103 per cent of its allocated share of water.

Addressing the media at the Nangal dam on Thursday, Mann described the water sharing dispute as a very serious issue and said his state was already facing a water crisis.

He also claimed that the water level in Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams was at present less than what it was during the corresponding period of last year.

Bhakra dam's water level is 1,555 feet as against 1,566.48 feet on the corresponding day last year. Similarly, water level in Pong dam is 1,293 feet as against 1,325.29 feet last year on this day, he said, adding that the water level in Ranjit Sagar dam is 502 metres as against 506.13 metres last year.

Referring to the BBMB meeting which was held on Wednesday, Mann accused BJP-ruled states, Haryana and Rajasthan, of indulging in 'gundagardi' (thuggery), 'tanashahi' (dictatorship) and collusion to get more water from the BBMB.

"They (Haryana and Rajasthan) voted in support of the decision when 60 per cent of the BBMB is ours. The final decision is to be taken by Punjab. How could they bypass Punjab and take water? Punjab did not sign (that decision)," said Mann.

He said, during previous governments, Haryana used to get more water.

"Twenty-five per cent more water used to be given (to Haryana), but those days are over now. We are now keeping an account of each drop of water," said Mann.

Training guns on BJP leaders, Mann asked its Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Manpreet Badal which side they were on. This is the time to test loyalty, he said, adding, "Either resign or stand in favour of Punjab." "Not even a single drop of water will be given. We do not have water and do not expect it from us, he asserted.

"We are already giving more water on humanitarian grounds. As per their (Haryana) population, they need 1,700 cusecs of water, and we are giving 4,700 cusecs for drinking purposes," he added.

"How do you require 8,500 cusecs of water suddenly? It means you (Haryana) want to use water for irrigation and rob us of our rights. How could the BBMB dictate to Punjab? Till the Punjab government does not allow it, the BBMB cannot release water," he asserted.

Asked how the deadlock will end, Mann said, "We do not have any enmity with Haryana people, but the BJP government is playing politics".

Mann also reminded the BJP that three months ago, they had "stopped" the supply of water to Delhi from Haryana.

"They (Haryana) can take water from May 21," he said, while referring to the annual quota of water for the three states.

Asked about the possibility of an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, Mann said, "We will decide by evening. Maybe we will call an all-party meeting, and if the need arises, a special session of Vidhan Sabha will be called." On Tuesday, Mann refused the release of more water to Haryana, stating that the neighbouring state has already utilised 103 per cent of its allocated share.

Mann had also accused the BJP of exerting pressure on the Punjab government through the BBMB to meet Haryana's demand.

Mann had said Haryana utilised its share of water in March and was now seeking additional water for April and May. He had said Punjab needs water for the upcoming paddy sowing season, and there was not a single surplus drop to spare.